2 officers hurt at Broad River Correctional; facility under lock down
The lockdown is for security reasons following an incident where two inmates assaulted two staff members, according to South Carolina Department of Corrections Public Information Officer Sommer Sharpe. Sharpe says the staff members were treated at an outside medical facility and released Friday night.
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|In South Carolina, federal judge orders same-se...
|4 hr
|Rainbow Kid
|4
|s.c. dss a story that must be told!!!! (Jan '06)
|Fri
|cja627
|891
|Emails show Clinton's response to LGBT backlash
|Feb 16
|Xstain Mullah Fra...
|7
|Black Panther (Jan '07)
|Feb 16
|Jaclyn Tyler
|255
|TSA stops woman whose walking cane contained sword
|Feb 15
|Mitts Gold Plated...
|33
|A worksheet filled out by a student at Alston M...
|Feb 7
|Brexit
|1
|S Carolina's 1st openly gay lawmaker from deep-...
|Feb 6
|duck femocrats
|6
