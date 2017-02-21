2 officers assaulted at Broad River Correctional Facility not back at work
The two officers who were injured during an assault at the Broad River Correctional Facility have not returned to work. The officers were treated and released on Feb. 17, the day of the assault, South Carolina Department of Corrections spokesperson Sommer Sharpe said.
