Woman accused of exposing herself in front of her 4 kids at barber shop

23 hrs ago Read more: KRMG-AM Tulsa

A South Carolina woman cleaning a barbershop on New Year's Day is accused of exposing herself while visible to both the public and her four young children, according to police. Latigra Heath, 28, told police in Rock Hill that she was paid to clean the Gaston Barber Shop while wearing lingerie.

