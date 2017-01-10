Williams, 2 others leaving South Caro...

Williams, 2 others leaving South Carolina

Read more: Washington Times

Along with Williams , receiver Jamari Smith and defensive back Jasper Sasser have chosen to give up their senior seasons at South Carolina. Williams was a 6-foot-1 tailback from Philadelphia who played in 30 games the previous three seasons, making six starts.

