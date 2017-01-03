Wicked weather moves into South Carolina; temperatures to plunge in Lowcountry

Sleet started dropping early Friday afternoon in the foothills town of Travelers Rest, with snow forecast by midnight, as icy winter began to slide across the state. But as of Friday night, the National Weather Service in Charleston forecasters remained "medium" confident the coast would duck any sleet or snow, although parts of Berkeley and Dorchester counties could see light sleet or snow showers around noon Saturday.

