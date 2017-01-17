VIDEO: Fire crews attend to Sumter Co. brush fire
Captain Joey Duggan with the Sumter Fire Department says the initial call was made at 3:24 p.m. Wednesday. At least five different fire crews and crews with the South Carolina Forestry Commission are working to contain the fire.
