US Dept. of Homeland Security grants ...

US Dept. of Homeland Security grants SC real ID extension

Next Story Prev Story
19 hrs ago Read more: WIS-TV Columbia

In an announcement made by South Carolina Senate Transportation Committee Chairman Larry Grooms said the Department of Homeland Security made a decision on the use of driver's licenses at military bases and federal buildings in South Carolina. South Carolina residents can continue to use their state-issued driver's licenses to enter military bases, federal buildings, and certain other facilities until June 6 - the Department of Homeland Security's extension given for certain changes to be made.

Start the conversation, or Read more at WIS-TV Columbia.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

South Carolina Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
News 9 dead in S.C. shooting at historic black churc... (Jun '15) 5 hr Loveeveryone 330
s.c. dss a story that must be told!!!! (Jan '06) Thu concerned 888
Moving to South Carolina? Jan 6 Gyorgy Szoros 3
News Study: South Carolina drivers ranked third wors... Jan 5 SeaShells 2
News US deportations of illegal immigrants up 2 percent Jan 2 Wildchild 2
News SC state senator refers to candidate as 'raghead' (Jun '10) Dec 30 treetop 1,184
Wake up Dec 29 All American 1
See all South Carolina Discussions

Find what you want!

Search South Carolina Forum Now

Trending Now

  1. China
  2. Mexico
  3. Bin Laden
  4. Iran
  5. Syria
  1. Supreme Court
  2. South Korea
  3. Michael Jackson
  4. Death Penalty
  5. Ivory Coast
More from around the web
 

Chicago, IL

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 34,832 • Total comments across all topics: 277,886,165

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC