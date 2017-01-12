US Dept. of Homeland Security grants SC real ID extension
In an announcement made by South Carolina Senate Transportation Committee Chairman Larry Grooms said the Department of Homeland Security made a decision on the use of driver's licenses at military bases and federal buildings in South Carolina. South Carolina residents can continue to use their state-issued driver's licenses to enter military bases, federal buildings, and certain other facilities until June 6 - the Department of Homeland Security's extension given for certain changes to be made.
