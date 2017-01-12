Update South Carolina's decrepit school bus fleet
It would be difficult to find a legislator who is willing to put his child in an outdated, substandard vehicle that might or might not get him to school on time every day. Especially when that vehicle might be belching noxious emissions that are harmful to people and the environment.
Start the conversation, or Read more at Post and Courier.
Add your comments below
South Carolina Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|9 dead in S.C. shooting at historic black churc... (Jun '15)
|Fri
|Loveeveryone
|330
|s.c. dss a story that must be told!!!! (Jan '06)
|Jan 12
|concerned
|888
|Moving to South Carolina?
|Jan 6
|Gyorgy Szoros
|3
|Study: South Carolina drivers ranked third wors...
|Jan 5
|SeaShells
|2
|US deportations of illegal immigrants up 2 percent
|Jan 2
|Wildchild
|2
|SC state senator refers to candidate as 'raghead' (Jun '10)
|Dec 30
|treetop
|1,184
|Wake up
|Dec 29
|All American
|1
Find what you want!
Search South Carolina Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC