Trump nominee questions US funding of UN

South Carolina Governor Nikki Haley, tapped by President-elect Donald Trump to be UN ambassador, will question whether the US's funding of the world body is worth it in her opening testimony Wednesday at her Senate confirmation hearing. Haley is expected to rap the UN for its treatment of Israel and indicate that she thinks the US should reconsider its contribution of 22% of the annual budget.

