Trump nominee questions US funding of UN
South Carolina Governor Nikki Haley, tapped by President-elect Donald Trump to be UN ambassador, will question whether the US's funding of the world body is worth it in her opening testimony Wednesday at her Senate confirmation hearing. Haley is expected to rap the UN for its treatment of Israel and indicate that she thinks the US should reconsider its contribution of 22% of the annual budget.
Start the conversation, or Read more at KOBI NBC5.
Add your comments below
South Carolina Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|9 dead in S.C. shooting at historic black churc... (Jun '15)
|Jan 13
|Loveeveryone
|330
|s.c. dss a story that must be told!!!! (Jan '06)
|Jan 12
|concerned
|888
|Moving to South Carolina?
|Jan 6
|Gyorgy Szoros
|3
|Study: South Carolina drivers ranked third wors...
|Jan 5
|SeaShells
|2
|US deportations of illegal immigrants up 2 percent
|Jan 2
|Wildchild
|2
|SC state senator refers to candidate as 'raghead' (Jun '10)
|Dec 30
|treetop
|1,184
|Wake up
|Dec 29
|All American
|1
Find what you want!
Search South Carolina Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC