Trump campaign staffer nailed for racist Facebook posts joins Department of Education

A Donald Trump campaign staffer who made racist social media posts during the 2016 election is joining the Department of Education, the Huffington Post reports. In an email sent to Education Department employees, acting secretary Phil Rosentfelt and White House adviser for education Jason Botel listed members of the "new administration team."

