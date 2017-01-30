Trump ban creates chaos for travelers in, out of the country
From Dubai to Los Angeles, President Donald Trump's order barring travelers from seven predominantly Muslim countries from entering the U.S. has thrown the lives of thousands into limbo. Some legal U.S. residents and visitors from the affected nations are wondering whether it is safe to leave this country to do business or visit family; they fear they won't be allowed back in.
