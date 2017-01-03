Tomi Lahren: Brutal attack on Chicago teen just as bad as murder of nine Charleston churchgoers

Tomi Lahren is furious that the widely covered and universally condemned attack on a disabled white man has not provoked as much coverage or outrage as the fatal shootings of nine black worshipers in a South Carolina church. The conservative commentator was angry that police did not immediately describe the incident as a hate crime, although all four suspects were charged with a hate crime and several other felonies after a day-long investigation.

