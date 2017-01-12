Tim Scott: John Lewis an 'American he...

Tim Scott: John Lewis an 'American hero,' Donald Trump a 'legitimate president'

U.S. Sen. Tim Scott didn't choose sides Sunday in the conflict escalating between civil rights icon John Lewis and President-elect Donald Trump. Instead, the South Carolina lawmaker and only black Republican in the Senate doubled-down on pleas for civility and collaboration across party and ideological lines.

