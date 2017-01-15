this story a-o

Read more: GwdToday.com

Piedmont Technical College has received the State Workforce Development Board's Apprenticeships for Priority Populations Grant which will help cover tuition costs for the first two steps of the college's new "Ready to Work" program. SWDB awarded the college $100,000 to implement apprenticeship opportunities for individuals with barriers to employment.

