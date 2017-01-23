The Latest: McCain to nominee: 'What ...

The Latest: McCain to nominee: 'What were you thinking?'

Next Story Prev Story
2 hrs ago Read more: CBS 3 Springfield

Sen. John McCain is grilling President Donald Trump's pick to head the White House budget office over his votes in Congress to cut defense spending and to withdraw all American troops from Afghanistan. South Carolina congressman Mick Mulvaney says he voted to withdraw the troops after meeting with a veteran whose son had been deployed overseas four times.

Start the conversation, or Read more at CBS 3 Springfield.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

South Carolina Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
s.c. dss a story that must be told!!!! (Jan '06) Jan 22 Melissa 890
Do you feel that it is fair to always receive a... Jan 18 BetaTheta12 1
News 9 dead in S.C. shooting at historic black churc... (Jun '15) Jan 13 Loveeveryone 330
Moving to South Carolina? Jan 6 Gyorgy Szoros 3
News Study: South Carolina drivers ranked third wors... Jan 5 SeaShells 2
News US deportations of illegal immigrants up 2 percent Jan 2 Wildchild 2
News SC state senator refers to candidate as 'raghead' (Jun '10) Dec 30 treetop 1,184
See all South Carolina Discussions

Find what you want!

Search South Carolina Forum Now

Trending Now

  1. China
  2. Syria
  3. Climate Change
  4. Mexico
  5. Bin Laden
  1. Supreme Court
  2. Gunman
  3. Health Care
  4. Wikileaks
  5. Iran
More from around the web
 

Chicago, IL

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 36,093 • Total comments across all topics: 278,228,426

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC