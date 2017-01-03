The Latest: FBI: Roof still embraces racist symbols
The Latest on the federal sentencing trial of convicted Charleston church shooter Dylann Roof : Authorities say Dylann Roof still embraces racist symbols, more than a year and a half after slaughtering nine black people at a historic South Carolina church. FBI Special Agent Joseph Hamski testified Friday that the convicted Charleston church shooter wore shoes in jail with "racist symbols" scrawled on them.
