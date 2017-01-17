Teen Who Was Abducted the Day She Was...

Teen Who Was Abducted the Day She Was Born Reunites With Birth Family

Next Story Prev Story
18 hrs ago Read more: New York Magazine

Last week, 18-year-old Kamiyah Mobley - who was abducted from a Jacksonville, Florida, hospital the day she was born back in 1998 - was found living in South Carolina under a different name and with the woman she believed was her biological mother. That woman, 51-year-old Gloria Williams, was arrested and charged with kidnapping , while Mobley went on to meet her biological family for the first time.

Start the conversation, or Read more at New York Magazine.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

South Carolina Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
News 9 dead in S.C. shooting at historic black churc... (Jun '15) Jan 13 Loveeveryone 330
s.c. dss a story that must be told!!!! (Jan '06) Jan 12 concerned 888
Moving to South Carolina? Jan 6 Gyorgy Szoros 3
News Study: South Carolina drivers ranked third wors... Jan 5 SeaShells 2
News US deportations of illegal immigrants up 2 percent Jan 2 Wildchild 2
News SC state senator refers to candidate as 'raghead' (Jun '10) Dec 30 treetop 1,184
Wake up Dec 29 All American 1
See all South Carolina Discussions

Find what you want!

Search South Carolina Forum Now

Trending Now

  1. China
  2. Gunman
  3. Mexico
  4. Syria
  5. Bin Laden
  1. Health Care
  2. Supreme Court
  3. Climate Change
  4. Iran
  5. Michael Jackson
More from around the web
 

Chicago, IL

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 35,918 • Total comments across all topics: 278,009,634

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC