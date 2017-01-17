Teen Who Was Abducted the Day She Was Born Reunites With Birth Family

Last week, 18-year-old Kamiyah Mobley - who was abducted from a Jacksonville, Florida, hospital the day she was born back in 1998 - was found living in South Carolina under a different name and with the woman she believed was her biological mother. That woman, 51-year-old Gloria Williams, was arrested and charged with kidnapping , while Mobley went on to meet her biological family for the first time.

