South Carolinians take sides on atten...

South Carolinians take sides on attending Trump inauguration

Next Story Prev Story
14 hrs ago Read more: WIS-TV Columbia

Donald Trump will put his hand on two Bibles and take the oath to become the 45th President of the United States on Friday. The nation's capital has been preparing for what promises to be a major shift in tone and direction in the Oval Office.

Start the conversation, or Read more at WIS-TV Columbia.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

South Carolina Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
News 9 dead in S.C. shooting at historic black churc... (Jun '15) Jan 13 Loveeveryone 330
s.c. dss a story that must be told!!!! (Jan '06) Jan 12 concerned 888
Moving to South Carolina? Jan 6 Gyorgy Szoros 3
News Study: South Carolina drivers ranked third wors... Jan 5 SeaShells 2
News US deportations of illegal immigrants up 2 percent Jan 2 Wildchild 2
News SC state senator refers to candidate as 'raghead' (Jun '10) Dec 30 treetop 1,184
Wake up Dec 29 All American 1
See all South Carolina Discussions

Find what you want!

Search South Carolina Forum Now

Trending Now

  1. China
  2. Gunman
  3. Syria
  4. Mexico
  5. Bin Laden
  1. Climate Change
  2. Health Care
  3. Supreme Court
  4. Wikileaks
  5. Iran
More from around the web
 

Chicago, IL

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 35,307 • Total comments across all topics: 278,020,267

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC