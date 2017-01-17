South Carolinians take sides on attending Trump inauguration
Donald Trump will put his hand on two Bibles and take the oath to become the 45th President of the United States on Friday. The nation's capital has been preparing for what promises to be a major shift in tone and direction in the Oval Office.
Start the conversation, or Read more at WIS-TV Columbia.
Comments
Add your comments below
South Carolina Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|9 dead in S.C. shooting at historic black churc... (Jun '15)
|Jan 13
|Loveeveryone
|330
|s.c. dss a story that must be told!!!! (Jan '06)
|Jan 12
|concerned
|888
|Moving to South Carolina?
|Jan 6
|Gyorgy Szoros
|3
|Study: South Carolina drivers ranked third wors...
|Jan 5
|SeaShells
|2
|US deportations of illegal immigrants up 2 percent
|Jan 2
|Wildchild
|2
|SC state senator refers to candidate as 'raghead' (Jun '10)
|Dec 30
|treetop
|1,184
|Wake up
|Dec 29
|All American
|1
Find what you want!
Search South Carolina Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC