South Carolinians join hundreds of thousands in DC for massive womena s rights protest

Tucked among the hundreds of thousands packed into the Washington National Mall on Saturday morning, or the tens of thousands cramming streets to the mall in all directions, or the hundreds stuck in lines to check out of the subway system to make a statement for women's rights, were an estimated 2,000 from South Carolina. They joined the Women's March on Washington , planned as a protest against the perceived misogyny of President Donald Trump but having expanded to include a host of causes.

