South Carolina's pending ethics commission isn't all that independent, experts say
While scandals have caused the S.C. Legislature to reform the way it handles ethics violations, political experts say the revamped State Ethics Commission will be far from independent of lawmaker influence. But those same experts give South Carolina credit for taking a step - however small - toward having its suspect lawmakers investigated by a separate entity when accused of wrongdoing, something Republicans in the U.S. House in Washington toyed with getting rid of.
