South Carolina's pending ethics commi...

South Carolina's pending ethics commission isn't all that independent, experts say

Next Story Prev Story
19 hrs ago Read more: Post and Courier

While scandals have caused the S.C. Legislature to reform the way it handles ethics violations, political experts say the revamped State Ethics Commission will be far from independent of lawmaker influence. But those same experts give South Carolina credit for taking a step - however small - toward having its suspect lawmakers investigated by a separate entity when accused of wrongdoing, something Republicans in the U.S. House in Washington toyed with getting rid of.

Start the conversation, or Read more at Post and Courier.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

South Carolina Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
News US deportations of illegal immigrants up 2 percent Mon Wildchild 2
News SC state senator refers to candidate as 'raghead' (Jun '10) Dec 30 treetop 1,184
Wake up Dec 29 All American 1
News US Embassy Move to Jerusalem Could Further Fuel... Dec 26 Retribution 4
Glass Hat, So Cool Dec 25 linda35ny 1
s.c. dss a story that must be told!!!! (Jan '06) Dec 23 Kim gibson 886
News Bill calls for porn block on computers sold in ... Dec 21 Decency Rules 2
See all South Carolina Discussions

Find what you want!

Search South Carolina Forum Now

Trending Now

  1. Mexico
  2. Syria
  3. China
  4. Gunman
  5. Super Bowl
  1. General Motors
  2. Bill Clinton
  3. South Korea
  4. North Korea
  5. Arnold Schwarzenegger
More from around the web
 

Chicago, IL

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 34,137 • Total comments across all topics: 277,597,354

Copyright © 2016 Topix LLC