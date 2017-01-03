South Carolina Tax Amnesty for 2017?
The South Carolina General Assembly approved a law in 2015 allowing the South Carolina Department of Revenue to offer an amnesty program to taxpayers in the state who have not filed tax returns and/or owe state taxes. Adoption of the tax amnesty law for the state was advocated by the South Carolina Department of Revenue.
