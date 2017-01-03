South Carolina Republicans offer different ideas on fixing Obamacare

On the second day of the 115th Congress, Republicans on Capitol Hill kicked off efforts to repeal and replace Obamacare. "I think Republicans are pretty uniform in the fact that Obamacare was a bad idea when it was passed and it needs to go away," said U.S. Rep. Tom Rice, R-S.C. "It's going to be hard to find agreement on how exactly we're going to replace it," he added, "but with a president with a bully pulpit willing to push for this, we got a real chance."

