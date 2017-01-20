South Carolina football early enrollee previews: OrTre Smith

Of all the coups Will Muschamp pulled off in his first year at South Carolina, one of his biggest accomplishments to date was his recruitment of wide receiver OrTre Smith to the Gamecocks. Smith, the highest ranked player in the state of South Carolina for the 2017 class, as recently as when Muschamp took the job in the fall of 2015, was considered a heavy Clemson lean.

Start the conversation, or Read more at Garnet And Black Attack.