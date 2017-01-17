South Carolina districts can use Science Techbooks for core curriculum
Following a comprehensive evaluation, the South Carolina State Board of Education has approved the Chemistry and Physics editions of the Discovery Education Science Techbook for statewide use as a core instructional resource through its state adoption process. An award-winning digital textbook series, Discovery Education's Techbooks are aligned to rigorous standards, support a comprehensive curriculum, and include professional development.
