South Carolina church shooter Dylann Roof poised to represent himself at sentencing hearing Wedne...
The white supremacist found guilty last month of gunning down nine black members of a South Carolina Bible study class plans to represent himself Wednesday in court proceedings to determine whether he will receive the death penalty. In an unusual move, 22-year-old high school dropout Dylann Roof has chosen to dismiss his experienced capital defense attorney.
