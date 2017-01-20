South Carolina church shooter Dylann ...

South Carolina church shooter Dylann Roof poised to represent himself at sentencing hearing Wedne...

Read more: Los Angeles Times

The white supremacist found guilty last month of gunning down nine black members of a South Carolina Bible study class plans to represent himself Wednesday in court proceedings to determine whether he will receive the death penalty. In an unusual move, 22-year-old high school dropout Dylann Roof has chosen to dismiss his experienced capital defense attorney.

