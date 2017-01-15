Shooting near Conway prompts attempted murder investigation
A clerk at the Circle K convenience store at 3656 U.S. 701 told police that she heard three shots coming from the area of Pitch Landing Road and U.S. 701. A short time later, another officer was dispatched to Powell Street in Conway for a report of a vehicle that had been shot.
Start the conversation, or Read more at Myrtle Beach Online.
Add your comments below
South Carolina Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|s.c. dss a story that must be told!!!! (Jan '06)
|Sun
|Melissa
|890
|Do you feel that it is fair to always receive a...
|Jan 18
|BetaTheta12
|1
|9 dead in S.C. shooting at historic black churc... (Jun '15)
|Jan 13
|Loveeveryone
|330
|Moving to South Carolina?
|Jan 6
|Gyorgy Szoros
|3
|Study: South Carolina drivers ranked third wors...
|Jan 5
|SeaShells
|2
|US deportations of illegal immigrants up 2 percent
|Jan 2
|Wildchild
|2
|SC state senator refers to candidate as 'raghead' (Jun '10)
|Dec 30
|treetop
|1,184
Find what you want!
Search South Carolina Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC