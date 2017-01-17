Sentencing scheduled for friend of Charleston church shooter
" Sentencing has been scheduled for a friend of the man sentenced to die for gunning down nine black parishioners during a Bible study in a South Carolina church. Court records filed Thursday show Joey Meek's sentencing hearing is slated for February 28 in Charleston's federal court.
