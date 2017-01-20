Sentencing delayed for former officia...

Sentencing delayed for former official in United bribe plot33 minutes ago

Next Story Prev Story
20 hrs ago Read more: Philly.com

A former transportation official and mentor to New Jersey Republican Gov. Chris Christie won't be sentenced in a bribery scheme until March. David Samson, who once headed the Port Authority of New York and New Jersey, admitted pressuring United Airlines to restart a money-losing flight from Newark to South Carolina so he could travel to a weekend home.

Start the conversation, or Read more at Philly.com.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

South Carolina Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
News US deportations of illegal immigrants up 2 percent Mon Wildchild 2
News SC state senator refers to candidate as 'raghead' (Jun '10) Dec 30 treetop 1,184
Wake up Dec 29 All American 1
News US Embassy Move to Jerusalem Could Further Fuel... Dec 26 Retribution 4
Glass Hat, So Cool Dec 25 linda35ny 1
s.c. dss a story that must be told!!!! (Jan '06) Dec 23 Kim gibson 886
News Bill calls for porn block on computers sold in ... Dec 21 Decency Rules 2
See all South Carolina Discussions

Find what you want!

Search South Carolina Forum Now

Trending Now

  1. Mexico
  2. China
  3. Gunman
  4. Super Bowl
  5. General Motors
  1. Syria
  2. Bill Clinton
  3. South Korea
  4. North Korea
  5. Arnold Schwarzenegger
More from around the web
 

Chicago, IL

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 34,010 • Total comments across all topics: 277,593,280

Copyright © 2016 Topix LLC