SC School Choice Program Touts Success
Supporters of South Carolina's limited, special needs parental choice program say they have raised $9.2 million for academic scholarships for the current school year - just shy of the $10 million cap imposed by the GOP-controlled S.C. General Assembly. "This entails 1,342 students, at 114 schools, with individual scholarships averaging around $3,472," noted a press release from the Palmetto Promise Institute , a group which supports the fledgling program.
Start the conversation, or Read more at FITSNews.
Add your comments below
South Carolina Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|s.c. dss a story that must be told!!!! (Jan '06)
|Thu
|Dssfme
|889
|Do you feel that it is fair to always receive a...
|Jan 18
|BetaTheta12
|1
|9 dead in S.C. shooting at historic black churc... (Jun '15)
|Jan 13
|Loveeveryone
|330
|Moving to South Carolina?
|Jan 6
|Gyorgy Szoros
|3
|Study: South Carolina drivers ranked third wors...
|Jan 5
|SeaShells
|2
|US deportations of illegal immigrants up 2 percent
|Jan 2
|Wildchild
|2
|SC state senator refers to candidate as 'raghead' (Jun '10)
|Dec 30
|treetop
|1,184
Find what you want!
Search South Carolina Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC