SC School Choice Program Touts Success

14 hrs ago Read more: FITSNews

Supporters of South Carolina's limited, special needs parental choice program say they have raised $9.2 million for academic scholarships for the current school year - just shy of the $10 million cap imposed by the GOP-controlled S.C. General Assembly. "This entails 1,342 students, at 114 schools, with individual scholarships averaging around $3,472," noted a press release from the Palmetto Promise Institute , a group which supports the fledgling program.

Read more at FITSNews.

