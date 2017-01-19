SC House Rolls Out Gas Tax Hike
For the third year in a row, fiscally liberal lawmakers in the S.C. House of Representatives will attempt to raise the state's gasoline tax - or "increase motor fuel user fees," according to language included in a press release sent out from the office of S.C. Speaker of the House Jay Lucas . Lucas' legislation - H. 3516 - would raise South Carolina's current gas tax by 62.5 percent, from 16 cents per gallon to 26 cents per gallon.
Start the conversation, or Read more at FITSNews.
Add your comments below
South Carolina Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|s.c. dss a story that must be told!!!! (Jan '06)
|11 hr
|Dssfme
|889
|Do you feel that it is fair to always receive a...
|Wed
|BetaTheta12
|1
|9 dead in S.C. shooting at historic black churc... (Jun '15)
|Jan 13
|Loveeveryone
|330
|Moving to South Carolina?
|Jan 6
|Gyorgy Szoros
|3
|Study: South Carolina drivers ranked third wors...
|Jan 5
|SeaShells
|2
|US deportations of illegal immigrants up 2 percent
|Jan 2
|Wildchild
|2
|SC state senator refers to candidate as 'raghead' (Jun '10)
|Dec 30
|treetop
|1,184
Find what you want!
Search South Carolina Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC