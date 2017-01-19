SC House Rolls Out Gas Tax Hike

SC House Rolls Out Gas Tax Hike

Read more: FITSNews

For the third year in a row, fiscally liberal lawmakers in the S.C. House of Representatives will attempt to raise the state's gasoline tax - or "increase motor fuel user fees," according to language included in a press release sent out from the office of S.C. Speaker of the House Jay Lucas . Lucas' legislation - H. 3516 - would raise South Carolina's current gas tax by 62.5 percent, from 16 cents per gallon to 26 cents per gallon.

