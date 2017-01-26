SC battlefield preservation group to meet in Clinton
A group working to identify and preserve land near Revolutionary War battlefield sites in South Carolina plans to hold an informational meeting in Clinton. The Herald Journal of Spartanburg reports the Upstate Battlefield Preservation Group will meet Tuesday to discuss properties around Cowpens National Battlefield, Kings Mountain National Military Park and Musgrove Mill State Historic Site.
