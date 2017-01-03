Same-sex married couple named co-past...

Same-sex married couple named co-pastors at Baptist church

Read more: Gay Times

Sally Sarratt and Maria Swearingen have helped to bring religion and the LGBT community together as they are believed to be the first ever lesbian couple to hold such position in a Baptist church. The couple, who have now moved from South Carolina to the capital, were presented to the congregation on 8 January and will take up their new roles at the Calvary Baptist Church on 26 February.

