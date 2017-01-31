S.C. treasurer, armed with attorney general opinion, blasts pension fund management
South Carolina's struggling pension funds, which serve roughly one of every nine state residents, are in even worse shape than they appear, according to the state treasurer. Treasurer Curtis Loftis points to a recent opinion from the Attorney General's Office, which he requested, that says a court would likely find the methods used to calculate the pension plan unconstitutional.
