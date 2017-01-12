S.C. Gov. Nikki Haley: From Bamberg to the United Nations
South Carolina Gov. Nikki Haley, right, with Sen. Harvey Peeler, R-Cherokee, left, raises her fists to celebrate the recent Clemson football national championship while delivering the state of the state address at the state Capitol, Wednesday, Jan. 11, 2017, in Columbia, S.C. Sean Rayford/AP Then-South Carolina Gov. Mark Sanford and Gov.-elect Nikki Haley make their way down the steps of the South Carolina Statehouse during Haley's inauguration ceremony in Columbia, S.C., Wednesday, Jan. 12, 2011. File/Brett Flashnick/AP Then-South Carolina Gov. Mark Sanford and Gov.-elect Nikki Haley make their way down the steps of the South Carolina Statehouse during Haley's inauguration ceremony in Columbia, S.C., Wednesday, Jan. 12, 2011.
Start the conversation, or Read more at Post and Courier.
Add your comments below
South Carolina Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|9 dead in S.C. shooting at historic black churc... (Jun '15)
|Fri
|Loveeveryone
|330
|s.c. dss a story that must be told!!!! (Jan '06)
|Jan 12
|concerned
|888
|Moving to South Carolina?
|Jan 6
|Gyorgy Szoros
|3
|Study: South Carolina drivers ranked third wors...
|Jan 5
|SeaShells
|2
|US deportations of illegal immigrants up 2 percent
|Jan 2
|Wildchild
|2
|SC state senator refers to candidate as 'raghead' (Jun '10)
|Dec 30
|treetop
|1,184
|Wake up
|Dec 29
|All American
|1
Find what you want!
Search South Carolina Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC