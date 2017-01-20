S.C. doctors continue prescribing addictive opioids in high numbers
South Carolina doctors are on track to prescribe more highly addictive Schedule II drugs in 2016 than they did last year, even as awareness surrounding the danger of opioid abuse grows. According to the S.C. Department of Health and Environmental Control, there were more than 2.6 million prescriptions filled for Schedule II controlled substance medications in South Carolina between January and June this year, for a total 169 million doses.
