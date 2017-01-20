Report: South Carolina Teacher Shortage is Getting Worse
South Carolina started the 2016-17 school year with 481 open teaching positions and it looks like the teacher shortage there is getting worse, according to the latest report from the Center for Educator Recruitment, Retention, and Advancement . Since 2001, CERRA has administered its annual Supply and Demand Survey of South Carolina's public school districts.
