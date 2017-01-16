Rep. Wilson to Tour South Carolina 2n...

Rep. Wilson to Tour South Carolina 2nd Congressional District Schools

Next Story Prev Story
3 hrs ago Read more: Customer Interaction Solutions

U.S. Representative Joe Wilson will celebrate the National School Choice Week by touring multiple educational options Tuesday and Wednesday, Jan. 17-18. The tour will include Horse Creek Academy, a charter school in Aiken, from 2 to 3 p.m. Jan. 17. Rep. Wilson will also visit Aiken Area Home Educators, a homeschool group in Aiken, and Meadow Glenn Middle School in Lexington.

Start the conversation, or Read more at Customer Interaction Solutions.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

South Carolina Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
News 9 dead in S.C. shooting at historic black churc... (Jun '15) Jan 13 Loveeveryone 330
s.c. dss a story that must be told!!!! (Jan '06) Jan 12 concerned 888
Moving to South Carolina? Jan 6 Gyorgy Szoros 3
News Study: South Carolina drivers ranked third wors... Jan 5 SeaShells 2
News US deportations of illegal immigrants up 2 percent Jan 2 Wildchild 2
News SC state senator refers to candidate as 'raghead' (Jun '10) Dec 30 treetop 1,184
Wake up Dec 29 All American 1
See all South Carolina Discussions

Find what you want!

Search South Carolina Forum Now

Trending Now

  1. China
  2. Gunman
  3. Mexico
  4. Bin Laden
  5. Syria
  1. Iran
  2. Michael Jackson
  3. Health Care
  4. Supreme Court
  5. South Korea
More from around the web
 

Chicago, IL

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 36,162 • Total comments across all topics: 277,993,156

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC