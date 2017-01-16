Rep. Wilson to Tour South Carolina 2nd Congressional District Schools

U.S. Representative Joe Wilson will celebrate the National School Choice Week by touring multiple educational options Tuesday and Wednesday, Jan. 17-18. The tour will include Horse Creek Academy, a charter school in Aiken, from 2 to 3 p.m. Jan. 17. Rep. Wilson will also visit Aiken Area Home Educators, a homeschool group in Aiken, and Meadow Glenn Middle School in Lexington.

