Proposal for medical marijuana use in...

Proposal for medical marijuana use in SC goes before lawmakers

14 hrs ago Read more: WMBF

It's the proposal to allow the state's residents to obtain medical marijuana that supporters call the South Carolina Compassionate Care Act. This time around advocates for medical cannabis and its derivatives say they've got a tightly focused and targeted plan.

