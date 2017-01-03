Port of Charleston Sets Container Volume Record in 2016

The Port of Charleston set a new record for container traffic in 2016, the South Carolina Ports Authority announced Jan.9. Final numbers for 2016 show that longshoremen handled just shy of 2 million industry-standard 20-foot-equivalent units, or TEUs, for the year, up 1.2% versus 2015. The tally was also a new port record, narrowly beating the 2005 record by about 11,000.

