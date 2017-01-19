Parking spot in downtown Charleston listed for sale for $74,000
The space is located at 23 Burns Ln. just south of Calhoun Street. The listing says the space is 100 square feet and describes it as "your chance to buy your very own private parking space in the heart of downtown Charleston."
