Park Heights JCC Briefly Evacuated Af...

Park Heights JCC Briefly Evacuated After Bomb Threat

Next Story Prev Story
15 hrs ago Read more: Baltimore Jewish Times

The Park Heights JCC was briefly evacuated on Monday after a bomb threat - which proved to be unfounded - was called in. The building was cleared after the phone call came in at 11:45 a.m., and was reopened at 2:30 p.m. once the threat was found to be unsubstantiated.

Start the conversation, or Read more at Baltimore Jewish Times.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

South Carolina Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
Moving to South Carolina? Jan 6 Gyorgy Szoros 3
News Study: South Carolina drivers ranked third wors... Jan 5 SeaShells 2
News US deportations of illegal immigrants up 2 percent Jan 2 Wildchild 2
News SC state senator refers to candidate as 'raghead' (Jun '10) Dec 30 treetop 1,184
Wake up Dec 29 All American 1
News US Embassy Move to Jerusalem Could Further Fuel... Dec 26 Retribution 4
Glass Hat, So Cool Dec 25 linda35ny 1
See all South Carolina Discussions

Find what you want!

Search South Carolina Forum Now

Trending Now

  1. China
  2. Iran
  3. Bin Laden
  4. Mexico
  5. Supreme Court
  1. Arnold Schwarzenegger
  2. Syria
  3. Gunman
  4. Death Penalty
  5. North Korea
More from around the web
 

Chicago, IL

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 35,060 • Total comments across all topics: 277,774,706

Copyright © 2016 Topix LLC