Obamacare sign-ups in South Carolina beat previous record
Health and Human Services Secretary Sylvia Burwell said in a press release Wednesday that 8.8 million Americans have signed up for coverage through the Affordable Care Act. File.
Start the conversation, or Read more at Post and Courier.
Comments
Add your comments below
South Carolina Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Do you feel that it is fair to always receive a...
|2 hr
|BetaTheta12
|1
|9 dead in S.C. shooting at historic black churc... (Jun '15)
|Jan 13
|Loveeveryone
|330
|s.c. dss a story that must be told!!!! (Jan '06)
|Jan 12
|concerned
|888
|Moving to South Carolina?
|Jan 6
|Gyorgy Szoros
|3
|Study: South Carolina drivers ranked third wors...
|Jan 5
|SeaShells
|2
|US deportations of illegal immigrants up 2 percent
|Jan 2
|Wildchild
|2
|SC state senator refers to candidate as 'raghead' (Jun '10)
|Dec 30
|treetop
|1,184
Find what you want!
Search South Carolina Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC