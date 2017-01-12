Newborn taken 18 years ago found safe
A NEWBORN kidnapped from a hospital in Florida in 1998 has been found safe in South Carolina - and the woman who posed as her mother for nearly two decades has been arrested, police said overnight. According to the New York Post, Kamiyah Mobley, who was snatched from a hospital in Jacksonville on July 10, 1998, has been found safe after police received a series of tips through the National Centre for Missing & Exploited Children, Jacksonville Sheriff Mike Williams told reporters during a press conference.
