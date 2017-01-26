Narcan use on the rise in South Carolina amid ongoing opioid epidemic
Carl Fehr holds a dosage of Narcan, which is given to someone with an opiate overdose, in North Charleston on Dec. 30, 2016. An IV is the most common way to administer the drug.
Start the conversation, or Read more at Post and Courier.
Comments
Add your comments below
South Carolina Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|South Carolina's new GOP governor refuses to le...
|Jan 26
|former democrat
|1
|s.c. dss a story that must be told!!!! (Jan '06)
|Jan 22
|Melissa
|890
|Do you feel that it is fair to always receive a...
|Jan 18
|BetaTheta12
|1
|9 dead in S.C. shooting at historic black churc... (Jun '15)
|Jan 13
|Loveeveryone
|330
|Moving to South Carolina?
|Jan 6
|Gyorgy Szoros
|3
|Study: South Carolina drivers ranked third wors...
|Jan 5
|SeaShells
|2
|US deportations of illegal immigrants up 2 percent
|Jan 2
|Wildchild
|2
Find what you want!
Search South Carolina Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC