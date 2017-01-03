Myrtle Beach resident arrested

18 hrs ago

A South Carolina resident was charged with carrying a concealed weapon and having drug paraphernalia following a traffic stop Wednesday evening. Daniel Hake, 29, of Myrtle Beach, was a passenger in a car stopped for speeding just before 7 p.m. Wednesday at the intersection of Mahoning Avenue and Freeman Street, according to a police report.

