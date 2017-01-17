Mortgage Rates Jan. 18: Up Slightly; Big Banks Accused of...
Mortgage rates made small moves this morning, with 30-year fixed and 5/1 ARM rates ticking up a hair, and 15-year fixed rates holding steady for the third day in a row, according to a NerdWallet survey of mortgage rates published by national lenders on Wednesday. Two of the nation's largest mortgage originators stand accused of discriminatory lending practices by the U.S. government.
South Carolina Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|9 dead in S.C. shooting at historic black churc... (Jun '15)
|Jan 13
|Loveeveryone
|330
|s.c. dss a story that must be told!!!! (Jan '06)
|Jan 12
|concerned
|888
|Moving to South Carolina?
|Jan 6
|Gyorgy Szoros
|3
|Study: South Carolina drivers ranked third wors...
|Jan 5
|SeaShells
|2
|US deportations of illegal immigrants up 2 percent
|Jan 2
|Wildchild
|2
|SC state senator refers to candidate as 'raghead' (Jun '10)
|Dec 30
|treetop
|1,184
|Wake up
|Dec 29
|All American
|1
