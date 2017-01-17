Mortgage Rates Jan. 18: Up Slightly; Big Banks Accused of...

Mortgage rates made small moves this morning, with 30-year fixed and 5/1 ARM rates ticking up a hair, and 15-year fixed rates holding steady for the third day in a row, according to a NerdWallet survey of mortgage rates published by national lenders on Wednesday. Two of the nation's largest mortgage originators stand accused of discriminatory lending practices by the U.S. government.

Start the conversation, or Read more at SFGate.