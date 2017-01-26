More \232a

Reginald Byron Jones-Sawyer Sr., of the Service Employees International Union, talks to demonstrators opposed to President Donald Trump's executive order barring entry to the U.S. by Muslims from certain countries at the Tom Brad... President Donald Trump says his ban on refugees from Muslim-majority nations is being done in the name of national security President Donald Trump says his ban on refugees from Muslim-majority nations is being done in the name of national security New York City's Kennedy airport became a scene of anguish Saturday for relatives of people detained after arriving in the U.S. from nations subject to President Donald Trump's travel ban New York City's Kennedy airport became a scene of anguish Saturday for relatives of people detained after arriving in the U.S. from nations subject to President Donald Trump's travel ban President Donald Trump bars all refugees from ... (more)

Start the conversation, or Read more at WAND-TV Decatur.