Midlands residents rally to protest repeal of the ACA
Dozens of rallies happened throughout the nation on Sunday as part of a nationwide protest of the repeal of the Affordable Care Act - including one that took place in front of the Governors Mansion here in Columbia. The campaign called the "Day of Action" was spearheaded by Democratic members of Congress such as Senator Bernie Sanders, Senate Democratic Leader Chuck Schumer, and House Democratic Leader Nancy Pelosi.
