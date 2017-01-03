Meryl Streep's speech against Donald ...

Meryl Streep's speech against Donald Trump at Golden Globes gets thumbs-up from Hollywood, Bollywood

Celebs from across the world have hailed Meryl Streep's bold acceptance speech at the Golden Globes 2017, where she made a scathing attack on Donald Trump. As Golden Globes 2017 drew to a finish, the awards themselves ended up as a sideshow to Meryl Streep's powerful speech tearing into President-elect Donald Trump and advocating hope and inclusivity.

