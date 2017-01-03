Man worries Trump's refugee policy will endanger his family
Zaid Alibadi fell in love with American culture when he was 6, watching "The Terminator" in an Iraqi theater. Now, however, the University of South Carolina graduate student worries about what a Donald Trump presidency will mean for his sister's safety.
